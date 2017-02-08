HC accepts appeals of 16 convicts for hearing

DHAKA : The High Court (HC) yesterday accepted appeals of 16 death-row convicts in the trial over sensational seven-murder of Narayanganj, for holding hearing, reports BSS.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Shahidul Karim accepted appeals. According to the proceedings, hearing will be held on these appeals and death reference after preparing the paper book.

Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha earlier ordered to prepare paper book on priority basis.

A N’ganj court on January 16 sentenced to death 26 persons including main accused Nur Hossain in the sensational case. The court simultaneously sentenced nine others to different terms in jail finding their involvement in the gruesome murders which sparked a nationwide anger.

Hossain and the three ex-armed forces personnel sacked lieutenant colonel Tareque Sayeed Mohammad, Major Arif Hossain, navy lieutenant commander SM Masud Rana were among those who faced the trial in person.

Of the total 35 convicts, 12 were tried in absentia as they are on the run to evade justice while three of them were condemned to death.

The others who were awarded death penalty were Emdadul Haque, Arif Hossain, Hira Miah, Belal Hossain, Abu Taiyab, Shihab Uddin, Purnendu Bala, Asaduzumman Nur, Mortuja Zaman Charchil, Ali Mohammad, Mizanur Rahman Dipu, Raham Ali, Abul Bashar, Selim, Sanaullah Sana, Shahjahan, Jamal Uddin, Abdul Alim, Mohiuddin Munshi, Alamin Sharif, Tajul Islam and Enamul Kabir.

According to the trial proceedings most of the convicts were junior RAB personnel as the evidence suggested Hossain, a city councilor, bribed the elite police unit to assassinate his political rival and fellow councilor Nazrul Islam.

Narayanganj City Corporation councilor Nazrul Islam along with his three aides and driver were kidnapped allegedly by a team of RAB-11 on April 27 in 2014.

Besides, senior lawyer Chandan Sarker and his driver Ibrahim were also picked up by the same team as they witnessed the abduction of Nazrul and his associates.

Subsequently all the seven bodies were found floating in the Shitalakkhya river. Two cases were filed in this connection-one by Nazrul’s family and the other by Chandan’s family.