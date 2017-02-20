Graphic novel-3 on Bangabandhu launched

DHAKA, – The third part of a graphic novel series on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was launched yesterday at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair here, reports BSS.

The Centre for Research and Information (CRI) published the graphic novel ‘Mujib-3’ and organised the launching ceremony on the Bangla Academy premises at 4:30pm, said a press release.

State Minister for Power and Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam jointly unveiled the book.

Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor, Nahim Razzak, MP, Deputy Office Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Barrister Biplob Barua, CRI Executive Director Sabbir Bin Shams, Assistant Coordinator Tanmoy Ahmed and Policy Analyst Barrister Shah Ali Farhad were present at the function among others.

‘Mujib-3’ will highlight the post-World War II period which Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman emerged as a politician and organiser despite many obstacles.

The entire “The Unfinished Memoirs” by Bangabandhu, during his incarceration, would be presented in 12 parts of the graphic novel series in an initiative mainly aimed at raising keenness among children and teenagers to learn about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the nation’s history.

The first part of the graphic novel series was launched on the 96th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and the National Children’s Day on March 17, 2015, while the second part was unveiled at the book fair on February 13, 2016.

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Bangabandhu, and also a trustee of CRI, said, “The thoughts behind this initiative stems out of my childhood days. I remember, at school when I would mention my grandfather, the kids of my age would have no idea about him.”

“Even, my teachers often forbade me to mention him. This used to cause me a lot of pain. I’ve always tried to think of ways through which I can introduce my grandfather – his story – to the younger generation.”

“My mother used to tell me to be patient. When I was older, I used to wonder how to familiarise those of my age with my grandfather. This urge finally led to the publication of an illustrated autobiography of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

“We want to make our children and youths aware about the historic activities of Bangabandhu. We want to portray his lifestyle — how he became Father of the Nation despite coming from an ordinary family. We want to take the information to our children and youths through different channels and modes. This graphic novel is a part of that initiative,” said Radwan.

Nasrul Hamid, who is also a trustee of CRI, said, “Our target is to ensure that the kids find interest in reading the life of Bangabandhu, given that a plethora of attempts were plotted to distort the history of the nation. So this effort is all about presenting the turn of momentous events that shaped the life of our liberator”.