Govt widens opportunity for higher education: Nahid

SYLHET : Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid has said the government has expended the opportunity of higher education across the country for all students.

“Students are easily receiving higher education as we have expanded facilities for higher education up to the upazila level,” he told a function at Biyanibazar Govt. College yesterday.

The minister inaugurated the introduction of Master’s course in Bangla, Economics and Political Science at the Biyanibazar Govt. College. He said an appreciable progress has been made in the education sector over the past eight years as a result of sincere efforts of the government. “Like primary and secondary education, tertiary education has been expanded significantly across the country. Now students are easily receiving higher education from their nearby educational institutions,” Nahid added. Representatives of local government bodies, officials, teachers and students, among others, were present at the function with principal of the college Prof Darkesh Chandra Nath in the chair.