Female education vital for nation’s development: Mosharraf

CHITTAGONG, -Housing and Public Works Minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain yesterday expressed the hope that Bangladesh would become a developed country before 2041 if the present progress in woman education continued, reports BSS.

The minister said during our college life there were a few female students at Chittagong Municipal Model School and College, but at present the number of female students has reached almost double compare to the male students.

The female education rate is on the rise as the government gives highest priority to the issue and takes all necessary steps for its development, he added.

The public works minister said this while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of ‘Pipelika Bangla Utshob-2017’ held on Chittagong Municipal Model School and College maidan this morning.

He said education is a basic human right, but for a developing nation like Bangladesh more attention needs to be given to female education.

Engineer Mosharraf said the government has created scopes for nourishing latent talents of the students by expanding education to both males and females.

Dr Mohammad Jafar Iqbal, of Shahjalal Science and Technology University presided over the function while literature Ali Imam, acting mayor of Chittagong City Corporation Chowdhury Hasan Mohammad Hasni, addressed the function.