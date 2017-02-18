Farmers happy with potato yield, price in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, – Farmers in Panchagarh are happy with potato yield and prices this year, reports BSS.

They have started harvesting the potato that grew in plenty and healthy this year.

The harvesting of the most consumed vegetable will continue until the end of this month.

The farmers here said they expect a bumper production of potato and hope to recover the losses they incurred in the previous year.

Last year, farmers suffered a setback due to higher production cost and fall in prices of potato. This has led to fall in area of potato cultivation this season as many of the farmers lost interest because of past experience.

Manik Sarkar, a farmer Sonaher village of sadar upazila, said he cultivated Granola variety (white) potato on six bighas of land spending Tk 58,000 on inputs like seeds, fertiliser and pesticides. Now, he expects to harvest 320 maunds of potato.

Currently, a sack (84 kg) of Granola variety is selling at Tk 550 to 600.

He will get a profit Tk 25,000. The big size Granola variety is being exported to some European countries.

Shahin Alam, a farmer of Debiduba area, said the production of potato is good this year as the weather was favorable. He cultivated Cardinal variety of potato on 30 decimal of land spending Tk 11,000. He harvested about 92 maunds of potato.

He will earn Tk 20,000 from his produce. The Cardinal variety of potato is being sold at Tk 800 a sack (84kg). Department of Agricultural and Extension (DAE) sources said that farmers cultivated potato on 4,300 hectares of land in the current season against 5,000 hectares last year.

When asked Deputy Director of DAE Md, Asraf Ali about the bumper yield of potato he said that the weather was favorable for cultivation of potato.