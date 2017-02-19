EC plans to arrange Comilla city polls in April

DHAKA : The Election Commission (EC) wants to arrange the overdue election to Comilla City Corporation in April next announcing the schedule soon, reports UNB.

We have preparation to arrange the Comilla city polls in April. The schedule for the election is likely to be declared at the end of the current month or early March next,” EC Secretary Muhammad Abdullah told reporters at his office in the Nirbachan Bhaban on Sunday.

The new Election Commission at its first meeting to be held on Monday will discuss the election to Comilla city and by-polls to Sunamganj-2 constituency that fell vacant following the death of Awami League MP Suranjit Sengupta, he added.

The five-year tenure of Comilla City Corporation expired on February 9 last. Though the EC had a legal obligation to complete the polls to a city corporation within the last 180 days of its tenure, the previous commission could not to arrange the election due to legal complications over demarcation of the city.

About Baghaichhari municipality election, the EC Secretary said, the new commission cordially tried to make the election free and fair as it was the first election under it. The election was peaceful and fair and voters exercised voting rights spontaneously, he added.

aThe present EC is cordially trying to brighten its mage,” he said.

Meanwhile, the newly formed Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, will meet President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban at 3:30pm on Monday.

The new commission will pay tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his majar at Tungipara of Gopalganj on February 23.

CEC KM Nurul Huda along with election commissioner Kabita Khanam and EC Secretary will visit Gaibandha-1 constituency on March 2 ahead of the by-polls to be held there on March 22.