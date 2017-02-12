Dozens of deals, MoUs likely to be signed during PM’s Delhi visit

DHAKA: Bangladesh and India have finalised dozens of draft documents-deals and MoUs-to take into consideration for signing during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s expected bilateral visit to New Delhi to strengthen ties between the two countries in key areas, reports UNB.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to pay a visit to its next door neighbour within a couple of months, and the two countries are working on dates convenient to both sides, officials at the Foreign Ministry said.

A meeting on sub-regional cooperation held last month at the Prime Minister’s Office with PM’s Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman in the chair reviewed the progress on formulating MoUs and agreements to be signed during the Prime Minister’s next visit which Dhaka sees as an important one.

A source close to the meeting told UNB that the Bangladesh side is likely to propose nine MoUs, including an MoU between the Geological Survey of Bangladesh and Geological Survey of India, another among Bangladesh, Bhutan and India for joint investment in 1125MW Kuri-1 hydropower project in Bhutan proposed by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, before the Indian side for signing.

The MoU between the National Medicinal Plants Board, Ministry of Ayush, India and the relevant Ministry of Bangladesh on cooperation in the field of medicinal plants has already been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the document reads.