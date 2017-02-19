Digital voting machine could be introduced if all agree : EC Secy

DHAKA : Election Commission Secretary Muhammad Abdullah on Sunday said the Election Commission will introduce the digital voting machine (DVM) only after it gets positive responses from all quarters, reports UNB.

We must go for the system after satisfying all…if all want, the commission will cordially try to introduce the voting machines,” he told reporters at his EC Secretariat office.

The EC Secretary said there is nothing to be worried as the risk-free voting machine having the foolproof security system will prevent any manipulation.

He, however, did not make clear whether the machines will be used in the next parliamentary election fully, partially or not. aIf we find a reliable machine and get positive responses from all, it may be possible to use it in the next general election.”

It will not be an easy task to hold the entire parliamentary polls only based on the voting machine this time as some four lakh machines will be needed for the same number of booths under 40,000 polling stations across the country, he added.

Hinting that the machines will have no e-voting system, he said the voters cannot exercise their voting rights staying at home. A voter will have to be present in a polling station in person and will be allowed to exercise franchise through the machine only after his or her fingerprint matches and the identity is ensured, he added.

Abdullah said if the commission finally decides to introduce the voting machine it needs to hold talks with all, including political parties, civil society and other stakeholders. Voters will also have to be educated about it.

Noting that the introduction of the voting machine will take time, he said, aBefore going for the system, the commission will have to follow several steps such as piloting and testing the machines.”

The EC Secretary said a committee formed with professors of computer science of different universities is likely to submit its report over the voting machines by this month. EC Additional Secretary Mokhlesur Rahman is the Convener of the committee, while Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury is its adviser.

About voting machine features, he said the machine cannot be interrupted or hacked as it can prevent manipulation and anomalies like stuffing fake votes. There must be data recovery system in case of damage, battery backup system for a long time. The machine will not work before and after the stipulated time. So, the machine will be safe and secure, he added.

aThe machines will be risk-free that can prevent manipulation. A voter cannot cast vote more than once as the machine will not work for the second time. The machine will be introduced to make the election free and fair,” he said.

About the electronic voting machines introduced by Shamsul Huda-Commission, he said the EVM had not been a successful project and voting results could not be retrieved from EVMs in some places.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recently told Parliament that a plan to introduce ‘e-voting’ in the next national election can be considered to further ensure people’s voting right.

During the party’s talks with President Abdul Hamid on January 11 last, Awami League also recommended the introduction of the e-voting in the next polls.

But BNP has been strongly opposing the e-voting system saying that there is an ill-motive behind the move.