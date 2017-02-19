Deaths of Tareque, Mishuk: Verdict on Feb 22

MANIKGANJ : A court here on Sunday fixed February 22 for delivering its verdict in the case filed over the deaths of noted filmmaker Tareque Masud and cinematographer Mishuk Munier in a road accident that took place on Dhaka-Aricha highway in 2011, reports UNB.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Manikganj Al Mahmud Faizul Kabir passed the order. The court testified 24 witnesses among 39. Advocate Madhab Saha stood for the accused while public prosecutor Afsarul Ali for the state.

Tareque Masud, Mishuk Munier and three others died in a road accident on the Dhaka – Aricha Highway in Ghior upazila, Manikganj while returning to Dhaka from Manikganj on August 13, 2011.