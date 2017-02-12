Death-row convict in 7-murder case surrenders before court

NARAYANGANJ:A former member of RAB-11, convicted and sentenced to death in sensational seven-murder trial, surrendered before a Narayanganj court this morning, reports BSS.

Abdul Alim surrendered before Narayanganj District and Sessions Judges Court at around 11 am. Judge Syed Enayet Hossain later sent him to jail, a court official said. A Narayanganj court January 16 sentenced to death 26 persons including main accused Nur Hossain and three sacked army officers serving in Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on deputation in the 2014 seven murder case of Narayanganj.

The court simultaneously sentenced nine others to different terms in jail finding their involvement in the gruesome murders which sparked a nationwide anger.

Hossain and the three ex-armed forces personnel sacked lieutenant colonel Tareque Sayeed Mohammad, major Arif Hossain, navy lieutenant commander SM Masud Rana were among those who faced the trial in person and were present in the courtroom as the verdict were delivered.

Of the total 35 convicts, 12 were tried in absentia as they are on the run to evade justice while three of them were condemned to death. The others who were awarded death penalty were Emdadul Haque, Arif Hossain, Hira Miah, Belal Hossain, Abu Taiyab, Shihab Uddin, Purnendu Bala, Asaduzumman Nur, Mortuja Zaman Charchil, Ali Mohammad, Mizanur Rahman Dipu, Raham Ali, Abul Bashar, Selim, Sanaullah Sana, Shahjahan, Jamal Uddin, Abdul Alim, Mohiuddin Munshi, Alamin Sharif, Tajul Islam and Enamul Kabir.

Narayanganj City Corporation councilor Nazrul Islam along with his three aides and driver were kidnapped allegedly by a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-11 on April 27 in 2014. Besides, senior lawyer Chandan Sarker and his driver Ibrahim were also picked up by the same team as they witnessed the abduction of Nazrul and his associates. Subsequently all the seven bodies were found floating in the Shitalakkhya river. Two cases were filed in this connection — one by Nazrul’s family and the other by Chandan’s family.