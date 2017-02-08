Daily gas supply increases to 1000-mcft: Nasrul

SANGSAD BHABAN : State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid yesterday informed the Jatiya Sangsad that supply of daily natural gas has increased to 1000-mcft due to various steps taken by the government in this regard, reports BSS.

“Currently on an average, the daily supply of natural gas has stood at 2740-mcft against the demands of 3400-mcft,” he informed the House while responding to a tabled question of treasury bench member Begum Sanjida Khanam.

He said the demand of natural gas has been increasing rapidly as a result of economic progress and raising living standard of people. “For this, the country has been experiencing shortfall in gas supply despite increased production capacity,” he added.

In this connection, the state minister said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken various measurers to overcome the deficit and provide required gas supply to the people.

The programmes, include digging out 54 exploration wells and 32 development wells by 2021, carrying out oil-gas exploration activities in the deep sea, conducting onshore surveys and importing LNG to meet the deficit.