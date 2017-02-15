Cricketer Sunny denied bail again

DHAKA : A tribunal here on Wednesday denied bail to national cricketer Arafat Sunny in a case filed under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act, reports UNB.

Cyber Tribunal Judge M Saiful Islam sent him back to jail turning down the bail petition filed by his lawyer Kazi Najibullah Hiru.

Police arrested the national cricketer from Aminbazar area of Savar upazila on January 22.

Nasrin Sultana, who claims to be his wife, filed the case with Mohammadpur Police Station on January 22.

Besides, two more cases were filed against Arafat Sunny and his mother on charge of demanding Tk 20 lakh as dowry and under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on January 23 and February 1 respectively.