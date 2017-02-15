Country to observe Gonohatya Day on March 25

SANGSAD BHABAN : Bangladesh plans to observe March 25 as the Gonohatya Dibas (Day of Genocide) commemorating the brutality carried out by Pakistani Army on the people of Bangladesh on the black night of March 25, 1971, reports BSS.

Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh yesterday made the proposal while taking part in an unscheduled discussion in parliament as Pakistan government in recent times repeatedly tried to deny the atrocities unleashed by its forces on the people of Bangladesh in 1971.

“We can observe the March 25 as Gonohatya Dibas as Pakistani Army carried out history’s most barbaric genocide on Bengali people as their leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman proclaimed Bangladesh’s independence to free the nation from Pakistani subjugation,” she told the parliament. Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed initiated the discussion on the issue on a point of order with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Taking the floor, Tofail Ahmed said Pakistani author Zunaid Ahmed published a book under the supervision of the Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) distorting the history of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation.

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad received a copy of the book recently sent by Pakistan ISPR, Tofail Ahmed said adding that the book held the Freedom Fighters responsible for the genocide carried out by the Pakistani army in 1971. The prime minister said the Pakistani rulers could not forget the pain of their defeat in 1971. They thought that Bangladesh as an independent country would be failed and a fragile state.

But, Bangladesh now has emerged as a role model of development drawing the attention of the global community as a developed and peace-loving nation. So, Pakistan now has launched a new approach to distort the history, she said.

Condemning the Pakistani attempt, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh would formally lodge protest against the distortion.

Recalling the brutality of the Pakistani Army, the prime minister said Pakistani soldiers had not only killed people in Dhaka but also conducted barbaric repression on women across the country.

Pakistani Army adopted policy of “scorching earth” during War of Liberation in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said no street, ally, university, police line, village and town were spared from their cruelty.

The brutality of the Pakistani army also vividly came in many books written by former Pak Army generals, she said adding that unfortunately a former prime minister raised question on the recognized figure of martyrs of Liberation War.

Every people of Bangladesh accepted the figure, while BNP chairperson, even being prime minister of the country, she is doubtful about the figure what has given scope to the Pakistanis to distort the Bangladesh’s history.

Concluding the debate, Speaker Shirin Sharmin said a notice, already submitted by a lawmaker in this regard, would be discussed to adopt a resolution declaring March 25 as the Gonohayta Dibas.