Construction of Rampal power plant will begin next month

KHULNA : Construction works of two units 1320 (660 x 2) Megawatt coal based power plants at Rampal will begin at the end of next March, reports BSS.

While visiting the area this correspondent found that earth (soil) filling work on the requisite 915 acres of land has already been completed.

Surrounding with high boundary wall along with fence, most of the land covered with kashbon, five high watch tower and office cum residence and other small residence for the officers and caretakers has already been set up.

While entering the six kilometers bypass roads towards the power plants from Khulna-Mongla highway, hundreds of labourer works on the land. They are engaged for making blocks made by cement concrete, unloading bricks, stones and other construction materials from the jetty.

A total of two pontoons and jetty has been set up on the bank of the Pashur River at the west side of the main power plants.

Arun Chowdhury, Additional General Manager (AGM) of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt) Ltd. told the news agency, safe guard (Dhal) will be made with concrete blocks which will be surrounded on the boundary of the power plants.

Sources concerned said, a MoU has been signed between Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt) Ltd (BIFPCL) to set up 1320 MW coal based ‘Maitree Super Tharmal Power Project’ on 915 acres of land at Sapmari-Katakhali and Kaigardaskhati mouja under Rajnagar union of Rampal upazila in Bagerhat on October 2012.

Deputy General Manager of BIFPCL Vinod Bhoyar told BSS, construction works of main Power Plants will begin likely at the end of March next after settling monetary issues from the bank concerned on 420 acres of land out of 915 acres.

Construction works of the power project is expected to complete on 2019-20 fiscal year. Heavy Electrical Ltd of India will construct the main plants, he said adding that officers-employees and workers’ residence, school, hospital, prayer place, community center and other infrastructures’ construction works will be complete at the rest lands.

On environment issue, Vinod said, Rampal power plant would not harm Sundarbans as many ultra modern technologies including ultra super critical technology would be used in the plants.

Referring various coal based power plant near the forest across the world, he said, the plants situated at least 21 km away from Sundarbans and 65km away from mangrove forest.

AGM Arun Chowdhury said, BPDB and National Tharmal Power Company (NTPC) would hold the ownership of the power plant on the basis of fifty percent equally. A total of 70 percent cost out of involving cost Tk 14,000 crore (2007.751 US dollar) is on credit as loan from Exim bank.

Convener of Khulna unit Sunderban Protection National Committee S M Shahnewaz Ali said, the project will be harmful for Sundrbans.

“We have no objection if the project will be established on another places,” he said. Manager (Public Relation) of BIFPCL Anwarul Azim said, ultra super critical technology, 910 feet height chimney and others technology will be used at the project.

“Everyday 11 thousand ton coal will be needed for the power project and it will be brought from Indonesia, Australia and South Africa,” he said adding that “over 600 people directly and ten to fifteen thousand people indirectly would be benefitted from the project.”

Constructing 6km by pass road from Babu Bari area highway to power plant has facilitated the local villagers to easily market their shrimps and crops at a lower cost, he said.

He also added, the local people would get work on basis of their quality in the project.

To fulfill the increasing demand of electricity for the expansion of business in the southern part of Bangladesh after turning on (establishing) the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh and India is setting up the coal based power plant in a joint venture at Rampal, Bagerhat, said Md. Oliullah, Deputy Manager(Administration and Security) of BIFPCL.

Several movements of the some environmentalists regarding Rampal Power Plant are illogical as it has no harmful effect on the Sunderbans, he said.

On October 5, 2013 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a function inaugurated the 1320 MW coal based Rampal Power Plant from Veramara area through pressing electric switch.