Child marriage prevention must for sustainable development: Speakers

RAJSHAHI, – Prevention of child marriage could be the effective means of proper physical and mental development of girls child besides freeing them from domestic violence, said speakers at a discussion here today, reports BSS.

They said there is no way but to halting child marriage for making them worthy citizens for overall development of the nation together with achieving the sustainable development goals.

The observation came in a workshop titled “Halt Child Marriage: National Plan of Action” held Charghat Upazila Parishad auditorium in the district.

Plan International Bangladesh and Girl Child Advocacy Forum (GCAF) jointly organized the workshop in association with local administration. “Eradicating child marriage is imperative in building a glorious Bangladesh”was main theme of the discussion.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashraful Islam addressed the workshop as the

chief guest with Women Affairs Officer Shimul Billah in the chair. Union Parishad Chairman Hasanuzzaman Madhu, Press Club President Mozammel Haque, PAVE Ambassador Saiful Islam Badsha and Upazila GCAF President Md Kamruzzamman also spoke. Area Coordinator of GCAF Subrata Kumar Paul moderated the discussion.

The discussants mentioned responsive support from the community,

especially teachers, parents and other leaders of influence has become must to make the girl child educated through ensuring safe space for them.

They viewed that schoolteachers and others concerned should be trained on the issue so that they can teach their students and guide them properly.

The practice of child marriage is very damaging, especially for girls. It seems that girls are treated as burden to society, mostly in rural areas.

Terming child marriage as gross violation of human rights, they said

children are being married off frequently, despite multifarious interventions by the government and non-government organisations concerned.

It is vital to increase awareness regarding the negative impacts of early marriage with the help of the mass media.

They stated that utmost importance should be given to check child marriage.