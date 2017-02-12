Capstone course for policy-makers underway

DHAKA: The annual two-weeks long Capstone Course-2017-1 for national policymaking leadership was inaugurated at the National Defence College (NDC), Mirpur Cantonment in the city on Sunday.

The course will end on 23 February, reports UNB.

H T Imam, Political Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister, inaugurated the course as the Chief Guest, according to a press release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR). The course is in its eighth year and has generated great interest among all sectors of the national policymaking milieu, the ISPR release added. In his address H T Imam emphasized knowledge, understanding and mutual respect to build up a co-creative solution oriented framework to ensure a sound foundation for national security and development. A total of 33 Fellows including parliamentarians, bureaucrats/technocrats (Secretaries and equivalent), senior military officers (Major General and equivalent), eminent educationalist, senior doctors and engineers at policy planning level, senior Police Officer, senior representative from government autonomous institutions, senior journalists, business leaders/CEOs/ industrialists, NGO representatives and consuls/diplomats are taking part in the course.

Earlier, the Adviser was received by the Commandant of the College, Lieutenant General Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy.

Among others, high level military and civil officers and many prominent personalities of the society were present on the occasion.