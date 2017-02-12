Can Trump reset ties with Russia?

With Russia’s bargaining capacity much higher now, it will demand greater compromises from the U.S. for a potential détente

“When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!” Donald Trump tweeted on January 7, weeks before he took over as the 45th President of the United States. Throughout his campaign, Mr. Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his leadership. Mr. Putin was one of the first leaders he reached out to after taking office. In a telephone conversation on January 28, both leaders promised cooperation in fighting terrorism. Interestingly, Mr. Trump’s offer to rescript ties with the former Cold War rival comes at a time when bilateral relations are at the lowest level since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Obama administration imposed sanctions on Russia for its military intervention in Crimea and alleged interference in the U.S. election. The U.S. intelligence community has repeatedly slammed Moscow over a number of issues, from “spreading instability” in the world to killing civilians in Syria. So Mr. Trump’s outreach stands in sharp contrast with the policies pursued by his predecessor(s). Why should he promise a reset in the first place? One explanation, which gained currency in the weeks after the presidential election, is that the Russians have some leverage over the new U.S. President. According to American media reports, the Central Intelligence Agency has concluded that Russia interfered in the U.S. election to help Mr. Trump win. Another allegation is that Russia possesses some compromising personal information about Mr. Trump which it could use to blackmail him. Irrespective of the merit of these allegations, it’s hard to believe that the President of the world’s most powerful country would be loyal to a foreign government just because it leaked information about his rival, or he could be blackmailed over some secret information. For a logical explanation, one has to set aside these theories of loyalty and blackmail and look into the broader ideological and strategic contexts. Mr. Trump’s foreign policy-related statements from his early campaign days can be divided into three broad themes: an ideological opposition towards what he calls “radical Islamic terrorism”, improving ties with Russia, and taking on China. These three themes are somehow interlinked. Mr. Trump has never shied away from asserting his own, or his country’s, religious identity. During the campaign, he had said he would fight to bring Americans together as “one people under one god saluting one American flag”. In the words of Steve Bannon, Mr. Trump’s chief strategist and one of the most powerful voices in the administration, the Judeo-Christian West is “in an outright war against jihadist Islamic fascism”. The early decisions of President Trump, including a complete ban on visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, indicate that the administration’s world view and Mr. Bannon’s are not entirely different. On the other side, in Mr. Putin’s Russia, the Orthodox Church, sidelined by the godless communists for decades, has made a big comeback. So when Mr. Trump promises to win over the Russian leadership in the fight against the Islamic State, he’s actually referring to a possible ideological alliance between two predominantly Christian countries against a common enemy. By doing so, Mr. Trump may be hoping to make advances in another direction – tackling China.

Mr. Trump believes Russia is no longer the U.S.’s principal global rival. In his world view, China is rising to that stature (abridged).

The writer is a columnist.

Source : The Hindu