Call for preserving rich Bengali culture, heritage

RANGPUR, – Cultural personalities at a discussion here have called upon all concerned for upholding and presenting the true national history to properly preserve rich Bengali culture and heritage for the next generations, reports BSS.

They put special emphasis on strengthening and nurturing the healthy cultural activities in building a peaceful, prosperous, non-communal and secular Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They made these observations at a discussion arranged by District

Shilpokola Academy (DSA) at its auditorium in the city on Sunday evening in observance of the 43rd founding anniversary of Bangladesh Shilpokola Academy (BSA).

The DSA chalked out elaborate daylong programmes including colourful

decoration and illumination of its building on Public Library premises, colourful rally, cake cutting, discussion and cultural evening.

Hundreds of sociocultural activists, literary personalities, artists of the District Shilpokola Academy and other cultural organisations, youths, students, teachers, professionals, civil society members and elite of the city took part in the rally.

Acting Deputy Commissioner and President of DSA Sultana Pervin attended the discussion as the chief guest with District Cultural Affairs officer Nujhat Tabassum Rimu in the chair. General Secretary of District Shilpokola Academy and Office Secretary of district Awami League Tauhidur Rahman Tutul addressed the function as special guest.

Noted cultural personality Monwar Hossain, Trainers of DSA Anwarul Islam Raju, Khondker Abdul Mazid Hiru and Razzaque Murad addressed the function moderated by executive committee member of DSA Zinnat Hossain Lablu.

The chief guest highly appreciated Bangabandhu for establishing BSA 43 years back for smooth nurturing of Bengali culture to further enrich our cultural and civilised statuses in the independent Bangladesh for building a non- communal country.

Later, artists of District Shilpokola Academy rendered various colourful programmes including dance, songs and poem recitation in the cultural evening that ended at night and was enjoyed by hundreds of people of all ages.