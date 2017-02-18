‘Call for ensuring legal assistance to disabled people’

RANGPUR, – Human rights activists and leaders of different organisations working for welfare of the disabled people at a meeting have stressed on extending legal assistance to disabled people for ensuring justice, reports BSS.

They expressed the view at a meeting, organised by District Protibondhi Legal Aid Committee (DPLAC), at its office in Keranipara area here for further strengthening its activities on Friday afternoon.

ADD International and Manusher Janno Foundation extended cooperation in arranging the meeting with President of DPLAC Advocate MA Basher Tipu in the chair.

Members of the DPLAC, lawyers, officials and executives of different organisations working for the welfare of the persons with disabilities and civil society members and journalists participated.

Vice-president of DPLAC Advocate Monwara Sultana Binu, its General Secretary Tamjida Zannati Shilpi, Joint Secretaries Advocate Khatune Zannat Sweet and Advocate AKM Harun-Ur Rashid, Member Advocate Monwar Begum,addressed the meeting.

President of Rangdhanu Zila Protibondhi Adhikar Sangstha Nur Alam, its

General Secretary Rabiul Islam, President of Prottyasha Protibondhi Nari O Shishu Unnayan Sangstha Ummey Kulsum, also spoke.

Vice-president of DPLAC narrated the situation of the disabled population and their limitations in running cases to get justice for financial, social and physical constraints they have been facing in reality.

General Secretary of DPLAC laid emphasis on assisting the disabled persons for ensuring justice through legal process to establish their civic and human rights like other citizens guaranteed in the constitution.

Advocate Tipu said the disabled persons could equally contribute to the nation building activities and achieve self-reliance if provided with legal assistance and care to make them able citizens through education, training and other facilities.

He urged all concerned to extend adequate legal assistance to the

physically challenged people for establishing their legal and human rights as the state, government as well as society had moral obligation toward the direction.