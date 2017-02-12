Bus-microbus collision leaves 12 dead in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI : Twelve people, including five women and two children, were killed and six others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus at Darikandi on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Belabo upazila on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

Of the deceased, eight people were identified as Manik Miah, 45, his wife Mafia, 35, their son Antor, 8, Hashem Miah, 30, Hira, 32, Jannat, 38, Maruf, 30, and Fatema, 30, all residents of Chhatirchar village in Nikli upazila of Kishoreganj district.

Badrul Alam Khan, officer-in-charge of Belabo Police Station, said the fatal accident took place around 7:30am when the Dhaka-bound bus of ‘Agradut Paribahan’ coming from Habiganj collided with the microbus coming from opposite direction, leaving 11 passengers of the microbus dead on the spot and six others injured.