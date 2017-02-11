BNP wants to create controversy over EC fearing polls debacle: Quader

CHITTAGONG : Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said BNP wants to create controversy over the newly formed Election Commission (EC) fearing its sure defeat in next general election, reports BSS.

“BNP is trying to create controversy over the Election Commission as they did when the search committee was formed,” he told a rally at Patiya Pourshova after visiting Patiya bypass road.

The president, he said, appointed five members of EC picking one nominee of Awami League, one of BNP and three from other political parties according to the recommendation of the Search Committee.

He said BNP was trying to politicise the EC fearing defeat in election like that of the Narayangonj City Corporation, Quader feared that BNP itself might be exposed to another political “accident anytime as it is acting like reckless drivers”.

“Most of the time they (BNP leaders) don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said but added that the party would take part in the next general elections. Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury MP presided over the function while Washika Aysha Khan, MP, President of Chittagong south district AL Moslem Uddin Ahmed, AL central Organizing Secretary Enamul Hoque Shamim, AL central deputy publication secretary Aminul Islam Amin and deputy office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, among others, addressed it.