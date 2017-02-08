BNP urges President to reconsider CEC

Dhaka : BNP on Wednesday urged President Abdul Hamid to reconsider the appointment of KM Nurul Huda as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as he is a ‘controversial person’.

‘A controversial person has been appointed the Chief Election Commissioner. Even a crazy person doesn’t believe that fair and acceptable elections will be possible to hold under him, said BNP vice chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu.

Speaking at a human chain programme, he further said, ‘Still, there’s a chance for the President to change his decision as the CEC and commissioners are yet to be sworn in. We don’t want to say anything about the four commissioners.

So, we call upon the Honourable President to reconsider making a noncontroversial person as the CEC.’

Youth Forum, a pro-BNP platform, arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club demanding withdrawal of the ‘false’ cases filed against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and its senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman.

Hours after the search panel submitted their chosen 10 names to him, President Abdul Hamid on Monday night constituted the new Election Commission (EC) making former secretary KM Nurul Huda the Chief Election Commissioner.