BNP again questions Nurul Huda’s neutrality

DHAKA : BNP on Saturday again raised questions about the Chief Election Commissioner-designate KM Nurul Huda’s neutrality, saying his political biasness has become clear to people, reports UNB.

‘Our statement about the new CEC has now proved to be true after his photograph (with Patukhali AL leaders) was published in newspapers. We want to clearly state that the EC can’t play a neutral role under the new CEC, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after unveiling covers of three books at Amar Ekushey Book Fair.

Of the books, ‘Sundari Shunya’ was authored by Prof Syeda Fatema Salam while ‘Pakhir Asha, Pakhir Basa’ by senior journalist Rafique Mohammad and ‘Bhuter Rajya’ by another journalist Maidur Rahman Rubel.

Sought his comment about the Canadian court’s verdict dismissing the graft allegation in the Padma Bridge project, Fakhrul said, ‘It’s a reality that the World Bank stopped its funding for the Padma Bridge bringing corruption allegation.’

‘We’d never said anything about the Canadian court and its verdict. We’d only said corruption allegation regarding the Padma Bridge project was brought at that time. It’s not our concern where and what is proved.’

After unveiling the books, Fakhrul said the Language Movement of 1952 paved the way for the nation’s freedom. ‘The root of our existence had been ingrained in the month of February (1952).’

‘When we lose our freedom and democracy, we recall the Language Movement and take a fresh vow to get back our basic rights and rights of expression through a new struggle, he observed.