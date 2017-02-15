BNP, Khaleda incubator of militancy: Inu

DHAKA : Information Minister Hasanul Hauqe Inu yesterday dubbed BNP and its chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia as the incubator for hatching terrorism and militancy across Bangladesh but hoped that they would shun their conventional paths and participate in next general election, reports BSS.

“BNP has to participate in upcoming election. Also they have to give up the role of incubation for militancy and terrorism,” he said while speaking at a discussion titled “Role of Swadhin Bangla Nucleus in Nation State Building and Kazi Aref” at Liberation War Museum here.

Shahid Kazi Aref Fundation organised the programme to mark the 18th death anniversary of Kazi Aref, a veteran JSD leader and an organiser of Bangladesh’s liberation war who was killed in Daulatpur, Kushtia, on February 16, 1999. Three of his murderers were hanged to death early 2016 after a long legal battle.

Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Inu, in an oblique reference, said General Ziaur Rahman brought venomous snakes of militancy and Razakars out of their holes, released them in politics and nurtured them at different parts of the country to pollute politics, culture and society. Begum Zia has been following her husband’s legacy, he added.

The minister said Begum Zia had been the prime minister for twice, but she has been the key patron for all evil forces in Bangladesh for time and again. The people have to remain alert against her conspiracies and motives.

Recalling the politics of Kazi Aref, Inu said, he had tried his level best to put the politics on right track. Like Kazi Aref, he said, the entire nation now has to struggle hard to keep democracy rolling and defeat militancy. He also called BNP to prepare for the next general elections and test their popularity. Shajahan Khan said BNP and its historic friend Jammat-E-Islami were on their relentless efforts to make troubles in the country but much of those were foiled. The people have to remain united to eliminate militancy from this soil.

President of Shahid Kazi Aref Foundation Kazi Masud Ahammad chaired the function, which was also addressed, among others, by MA Bhashani, MA Jalil, Moinul Islam Moyna, Hena Khandaker and Kabir Chowdhury Tonmoy.