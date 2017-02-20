‘Better coordination for sustainable development stressed’

RANGPUR, – Better coordination among Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) and different NGOs in planning and implementing development activities could help in attaining sustainable uplift for backward communities in the city, reports BSS.

The opinion came at a discussion meeting organised by RpCC on Sunday afternoon at its conference room on assessing and properly coordinating development activities being conducted by different NGOs in the city.

City Councilors and officials of RpCC, executives and high officials of different NGOs working in all 33 wards in Rangpur city took part in the discussion meeting.

With Chief Executive Officer of RpCC Akhter Hossain Azad in the chair, Mayor of Rangpur Alhaj Sarfuddin Ahmed Jhantu attended and addressed the discussion as the chief guest.

City Councilor Akram Hossain, Executive Engineer of RpCC Azam Ali, Area Development Manager of World Vision Ronald Gomage, Coordinator of the CLEAR Project of ESDO Mahbubul Haque, Manager of Merry Stopes Jahangir Alam, spoke, among others.

In the open discussion session, the participants stressed on ensuring transparency and accountability in NGO activities and selecting particular working area for every NGO to avoid overlapping problem and ensure real development of backward people.

City Councilor Akram Hossain raised a number of issues including overlapping in selection of beneficiary and working area, lack of coordination with RpCC, avoiding rules and regulations in conducting activities by a fewer number of NGOs.

The chief guest stressed on expanded RpCC-NGO collaboration to ensure services to backward people, enhance women participation in decision making through creating income generation scopes for them to build a middle income nation.

He forwarded suggestions and suggested for sharing different future work plans of the NGOs with the RpCC for better coordination to accelerate development of the socially backward and ethnic people and slum dwellers in the city.

Akhter Hossain Azad stressed on coordinated RpCC-NGO efforts for innovation of effective development planning, ways and methods to reach services to socially backward people ensuring transparency to attain sustainable uplift.