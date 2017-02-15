BD may raise Rohingya issue in Munich security summit

DHAKA : Foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali yesterday said Dhaka could raise the Rohingya issue in the upcoming global security summit in Germany while reiterated Bangladesh call asking Myanmar to resolve crisis, reports BSS.

“As the world community is concerned, we may raise the Rohingya issue during our visit in Munich,” he said replying to a question at a media briefing on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Germany.

He added: “This (Rohingya) is fully an issue of Myanmar. So they have to find out ways to resolve the Rohingya crisis.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave today for Germany to attend 53rd Munich Security Conference to be held from February 17.

Some 20 heads of states or governments were expected to join the event, considered as the “best think tank conference” in the present discourses on world security.

Ali said the international community including the United Nations criticized Myanmar for its role on Rohingya issue in tough language.

“The United Nation Commission on Human Rights Commission said Bangladesh has alone been dealing the Rohingya issue so far (and) the whole world should come forward to resolve the Rohingya problem,” the minister said.

Ali, however, said the international community off late understood that Bangladesh would not be able to resolve Rohingya issue alone.

“Our some neighboring countries including Indonesia and Malaysia have extended their supports to Bangladesh to face Rohingya crisis as they have understood that Bangladesh will not afford the burden of Rohingya problem,” said.