BCL activist killed in Ctg infighting

CHITTAGONG : An activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was killed in a clash between its two rival groups in Riajuddin Bazar area of city on Saturday afternoon, reports BSS.

The deceased was identified as Yasir, 21, a student of Govt City College.

S M Mosatin Hossain, deputy commissioner (North) of Chittagong Metropolitan Police, said two groups of BCL locked into an altercation over establishing supremacy in the area around 4:30pm that led to a clash, leaving Yasir critically injured.

Later the injured was rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.