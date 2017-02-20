Bankers asked to attain professional skills

RAJSHAHI, – Senior bankers asked their newly recruited colleagues to gain professional skills as it is inevitable for attaining success in the banking sector for overall socio economic development of the region, reports BSS.

They urged them to make their banking activities clients- friendly so that they get benefits of the banking services.

They were addressing the inaugural session of a six-week long foundation training course for 43 newly recruited senior officers and other officers concerned of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) at its training institute here on Sunday.

RAKUB Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Haque and General Manager (Administration) Khandakar Golam Mostofa addressed the session as chief and special guests respectively with principal of the institute Ataur Rahman in the chair.

Senior Faculty Members Md Arifuzzaman and SM Ahsanullah also spoke.

The speakers highlighted the importance of the bank in agricultural development of the northwest Bangladesh and asked the officers to apply the knowledge to be acquired from the training in the professional field properly for boosting agricultural production in the region.

As the largest development partner in the agricultural sector of the northwest Bangladesh, RAKUB plays a vital role to earn economic emancipation and free the nation from poverty and hunger through boosting credit-flow to the potential agricultural fields.

In this regard, they asked them to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to brighten the image of the bank.

“You have to build yourselves as competent bankers through the best uses of the knowledge acquired from the training,” said Kazi Sanaul Haque. There should be devotion towards improving living and livelihood condition of the people in general and the farmers in particular.