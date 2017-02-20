Bangladesh women exit from ICC Women’s World Cup race

DHAKA, – Bangladesh women team’s hope of playing the ICC Women’s World Cup vanished into blue as they lost to host Sri Lanka by 42 runs in Duckworth-Lewis method in the crucial rain-hit 8th super six match of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier held on Sunday at Nondescripts Cricket Club ground in Colombo, reports BSS.

Chasing a winning target of 198 runs set by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh faced early batting debacle as they were tottering 68 for 5 in 21 overs. Then abrupt rain forced to stop the play. After that it was not possible to resume the play and Sri Lanka won the match by D/L method.

With this win, Sri Lanka got the ticket of the final round of World Cup along with India, South Africa and Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup to be held this summer in England.

India dominate the points table with eight points from four matches while South Africa placed in second position with six points playing the same number of the matches.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka women teams are in third and fourth potion with equal four points also playing four matches.

In the Bangladesh’s dilapidated innings, Nigar Sultana (24) and Shaila Sharmin (21) were the two batsmen who able to reach the double figure.

Udeshika Prabodhani and Inoshi Priyadharshani share two wickets each conceding 14 and 16 runs respectively for Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka at moderate total of 197 for 9 after 50 overs, after they won the important toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat first.

Sri Lanka looked like they had things under control at 107 for 2 inside 33 overs. However, they lost wickets like nine pin balls and failed to cross 200 in the end. Chamari Atapattu held the Sri Lankan innings together with her impressive 84 from 114 balls.

She cracked eights fours and a six in her timely knock when wickets where falling at the other end. Hasini Pererawas the other notable scorer for the host with 32 from 72.

Salma Khatun was the pick of Bangladesh bowler as she grabbed three wickets conceding 18 in nine overs.

Besides, Suraiya Azmim, Panna Ghosh, Khadija Tul Kubra, Rumana Ahmed and Shaila Sharmin bagged a wicket each.