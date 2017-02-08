Bangladesh lodges strong protest over BGP firing

DHAKA : Bangladesh yesterday lodged strong protest on the incident of firing at a fishing boat in the Naf river by Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) on February 6 last in which one Bangladeshi fisherman was killed and another injured, reports BSS.

Bangladesh strongly protested the act of unprovoked aggression committed by the BGP by firing at an unarmed fishing boat of Bangladesh in the Naf River on February 6 last, said an official release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Due to this incident one fisherman died from bullet injury while another was seriously injured, it said.

In a diplomatic note sent to the Embassy of Myanmar in Dhaka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protested the act of aggression that caused the life of an innocent Bangladeshi fisherman.

Referring to a similar incident of unprovoked firing at a civilian boat on December 27 last year near the Saint Martin’s island, the Ministry expressed deep concern at the repetition of such acts of aggression that do not contribute towards building up of an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding among neighbours.

The Ministry urged the Government of Myanmar to ensure that the concerned authorities of Myanmar to desist from repeating such act of aggression.