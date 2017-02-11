Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Ltd earns net profit

The 61st Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Ltd (BGFCL) held on February 09, 2017 at ‘Bangladesh Shooting Sports Fedaration’, Shooting Complex, Gulshan-1 Dhaka-1212. Nazimuddin Chowdhury, Chairman, BGFCL Board and Secretary, Energy & Mineral Resources Division presided over the meeting, says a press release.

BGFCL is the largest state-owned natural gas producing company. During the financial year 2015-2016, the Company earns Tk. 3,661.90 crore from the sales of natural gas and petroleum products including other income. After payment of supplementary duty & VAT and all expenditure, the company earns after tax profit of Tk.377.04 crore. The Company has paid TK. 2,798.78 crore to the national exchequer in the form of SD & VAT, DSL, Dividend and Income Tax.

In the year 2015-2016, the company produced a total of 2,98,266.846 million cubic feet gas from 40 (forty) producing wells of five different fields at an average daily production of approximate 817.17 million cubic feet which is about 31% of country’s total gas production and about 78% of the production of state-owned companies. Besides, the company’s condensate (by-product of natural gas) production was 27,000,744 liters or 1,69,826 bbls in the said financial year.

BGFCL has been able to add 195 million cubic feet of gas to the national grid through drilling of 8 new wells along with workover/recompletion of existing 7 wells in between 2009 to 2015. In the financial year, 5 million cubic feet of gas has been added to the national grid through drilling of 1 well under different ongoing projects . Besides, workover of 3 existing wells had been completed. As a result, additional approximate 12 million cubic feet of gas daily added to the national grid keeping the previous production rate from 2 of these 3 wells. Recently, 4 wells have been drilled at two new locations at Titas Field under an ongoing project. Out of 4 wells, daily approximately 40 million cubic feet of gas is being supplied from 02 wells since December 2016. It is expected that daily approximate 25 million cubic feet of gas from another 2 wells is to be added to the national grid by the end of February 2017.

Chairman of BGFCL Board in the meeting, thanked the officers & employees of the company for discharging duties with their talent, proficiency, honesty and sincerity to continue Company’s development and progress. He also expressed the hope that honorable Shareholders, the Board of Directors, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources’, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning, National Board of Revenue, Petrobangla, Gas Transmission and Distribution Companies, Foreign Donors and other concerned organizations will continue their assistance and cordial support to uphold Company’s success in future.