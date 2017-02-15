Bangladesh exports 729 items abroad: Tofail

SANGSAD BHABAN : Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed yesterday said Bangladesh exports a total of 729 items to different countries, reports BSS.

“Bangladesh usually exports 729 kind of products abroad,” the minister said while replying to a tabled question from treasury bench member Khandker Azizul Haque Arzu of Pabna-2 in the Jatiya Sangsad.

The major export items comprise knit ware, oven garment, home textile, jute and jute products, leather and leather products, frozen shrimp, dry foods, vegetables, fruits, medicine products, plastic products, handicrafts, carpets, terry towels, shoes, ceramics, bicycles, electric products, engineering equipment, furniture and ships, etc, Tofail said.

He said Bangladesh imports cotton, yarn, clothe, onion, salt, garlic, rice, edible oil, milk, fruits, sugar, paper, colour, fuel, ship, iron products, motorcycle, motor vehicle, tyre, machineries, iron and steel, electronics products, plastic products, fertilizer, organic chemical, chemical substance, optical, photographic, medical or surgical machineries, coal, mineral products, cement clinker, mobile phone, etc.

The minister informed the House that Bangladesh usually imports products from 154 countries.