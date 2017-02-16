Anisul wants steps from World Bank to regain trust

DHAKA : Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said the World Bank has to take some steps to regain trust of its members countries including Bangladesh after its recent defeat in Padma Bridge corruption case, reports BSS.

“They have to take some steps…So that all its members can understand that the World Bank takes remedy when it makes mistake. They can compensate us or take actions against those officials who made that injustice to us,” he said.

The minister came up with the observations while talking to newsmen after inaugurating 133rd refresher course for joint district and sessions judges at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.

While answering a question on possible legal action against the World Bank, the law minister said, “The World Bank is not above the law. If anyone disgraces anyone through falsehood, the victim can surely take action against him.”

Referring to many development activities of the government to facilitate the judiciary, Huq said, “We want the judiciary to act freely so that it can provide justice to everyone. Now judiciary is completely independent.”

Law and Justice Division Secretary Abu Saleh Sk Md Zahirul Haque, JATI director general Justice Khondker Musa Khaled addressed the function, among others.

A total of 42 judges and judicial officers are taking part in the course.