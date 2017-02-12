Anisul for lodging case against WB

DHAKA: Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today called upon all who got victimized by the false allegation of graft in Padma Bridge Project to file case against the World Bank, reports BSS.

“After the recent verdict of Canadian court, it has been proved that there was no corruption in Padma Bridge Project. The attempt to disgrace us as a nation, has failed. A case of graft has been filed with an European court against that Okampa, who tried to take charge of investigating the case of corruption in Padma Bridge Project, himself,” Huq said at a freshers’ reception at Mirpur Marks Medical College today.

While answering a question whether Bangladesh has suffered because of that false allegation of the World Bank, the law minister said it was actually a blessing in disguise.

“Today because of the firmness of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are being able to construct the Padma Bridge by our own funding. It is a matter of pride. As a result of their withdrawal of funding from the project, we have made two benefits.

Now we don’t have to pay the interest and also we have proved the fact that we can carry out such a big project by our own funding,” Huq added.

Presided over by chief executive officer of Marks Group Tarique Masud Khan, the function was addressed by, among others, Marks Group chairperson Farida Masud Khan, Prof Dr Iqbal Arslan, Marks Medical College Principal Major General (retd) Prof Md Nasir Uddin.