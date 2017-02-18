AL has no objection on electoral device use in next general election: Nasim

DHAKA, – Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim yesterday said the Awami League (AL) has no objection if the mechanized electoral device is introduced in the next general election, reports BSS.

“The electoral voting machines are now being used in many countries in the world …so the ruling AL is on behalf of it if the Election Commission (EC) thinks to introduce electoral device instead of ballot papers for receiving vote,” said the minister as the chief guest while addressing at voluntary blood donors reception at the Jatiya Press Club here.

Quantum Foundation Bangladesh organized the programme with its Chief Coordinator Madam Nahar Al Bokhari in the chair.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU)’s Hematology department Professor Dr ABM Younus also a honorary Director of Voluntarily Blood Donation Programe, gave the welcome address while BSMMU’s Neonatal department Professor and Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council President Dr Mohammad Shahidullah spoke as the special guest.

Saimun Imtiaz on behalf of the blood donors as well as a regular blood receiver and Thalasemia patient Shova Akhter, a class ten student, also shared their experiences.

Regarding the continuity of the constitution, the AL leader said the next parliament election will be held in the certain period under the present elected government. But whatever the parties would take part in the election are their respective matters, he added.

Welcoming the EC’s decision to introduce electoral voting devices, the AL presidium member said now the people are very much conscious …there is no scope of vote rigging at the period of digital age when the people are holding National Identity (NID) and smart card.

Later, the minister handed over more than 200 crests among the blood donors who donated blood for more than 25 times.