5.35 lakh students get Tk 278 cr education assistance

RANGPUR: More than 5.35 lakh secondary, higher secondary and degree level students, including 4.81 lakh female, received Taka 278.21 crore education assistance since 2012, reports BSS.

The information was disclosed at a workshop styled ‘Ensuring Continuation of Female Education and Making Women Self-confident’ organised by the district administration at Circuit House auditorium in Panchagarh district town on Saturday.

The workshop was arranged under the Prime Minister’s Education Assistant Trust for the Upazila Nirbahi Officers, Upazila Secondary Education Officers and Heads of secondary and high secondary level educational institutions of the sub-Himalayan district.

Managing Director of the Prime Minister’s Education Assistant Trust Md Nurul Amin attended the workshop as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner of Panchagarh Amal Krishna Mandal in the chair.

District Education Officer of Panchagarh Sankar Kumar Ghosh delivered welcome speech narrating goals and objectives of the Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Programme, one of her ten priority programmes.

Assistant Director of the Prime Minister’s Education Assistant Trust Anwar Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdul Alim Khan Koraeshi and Member of Panchagarh Zila Parishad Akhterun Nahar Saki addressed as special guests.

Debiganj Upazila Women Affairs Officer Nurun Nahar, BRAC representative AK Azad and Boda Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Salimullah delivered essays on successes achieved in female education in Panchagarh district.

The speakers said successful implementation of education assistance programmes at primary, secondary, higher secondary and degree levels already increased attendance of students in classrooms reducing dropouts and incidents of child marriage.

District Education Officer Sankar Kumar Ghosh said each beneficiary student of classes six, seven, eight and nine was getting Taka 600, Taka 750, Taka 860 and Taka 1,950 as student stipend after every six months in secondary level.

“In the higher secondary level, each beneficiary student of the arts group is getting Taka 2,100 and each student of the other groups getting Taka 2,800 as student stipend after every six months,” he said.

In the degree level, each beneficiary student is getting Taka 5,000 as student stipend after every month in addition to Taka 1,500 for purchasing books and Taka 1,000 for filling up examination forms.

“Besides, each of the SCC or equivalent level beneficiary examinee is getting Taka 1,000 for filling up examination form while each HSC or equivalent level examinee getting Taka 700 (science group) and Taka 600 (other groups) for the purpose,” he added.

The chief guest said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched distribution of education assistance stipend on June 30 in 2012 after providing Taka 1,000 as initial fund though its present capital stands at Taka one thousand 180 crore and 71 lakh.