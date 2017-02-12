4,724 flats under construction for govt. employees: Eng Mosharraf

SANGSAD BHABAN, Feb 9, 2017 (TBT) –A programme has been undertaken

for constructing of 4,724 residential flats for mitigating housing

crisis of government employees.

Housing and Public Works Minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossian said

this in the Jatiya Sangsad today while replying to a tabled question

from treasury bench member Begum Wasika Ayesha Khan.

The minister said the residential flats are being constructed for

government employees at different levels.

He said some 448 residential flats are being constructed at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar for officials/employees of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat.

He informed the House that high-rise residential buildings are being constructed for judges of the Supreme Court. Multi-storied residential buildings are being constructed at Azimpur Government Colony and Motijheel, Mirpur Section-6 and Paikpara for government

officials/employees, he added.

Some 288 residential flats are being constructed at Mirpur Section-6 for officials/employees of the public works department and 10 residential flats for ministers on Baily Road and 114 flats for senior secretaries/secretaries/grade-1 officials at Eskaton, Engineer

Mosharraf said.

He said that 456 flats are being constructed for government

officials/employees at Malibagh and 672 flats at Aliganj in

Narayanganj.

Besides, the government has also a plan to construct more flats on

unused public land/abandoned buildings for meeting residential crisis

of the government officials/employees, the minister added.