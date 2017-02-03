3-day ‘Divisional Digital Innovation Fair’ ends in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, – A three-day ‘Rajshahi Divisional Digital Innovation Fair 2017’ ended here Sunday with a call to make people aware about e-services to engage them in the digital activities, reports BSS.

In collaboration with ICT ministry and Access to Information (A2I) project of Prime Minister’s Office, Divisional Commissioner office organised the fair on Rajshahi Collage playground displaying latest ICT products, multi-media classroom, mobile banking and e-learning items in around 65 stalls.

On the occasion, different organizations and institutions were awarded for their laudable performance towards digitization.

Divisional Commissioner Noor-Ur-Rahman and Deputy Commissioner Kazi Ashraf Uddin addressed the closing ceremony as chief and special guests respectively with Additional Commissioner (General) Munir Hossain in the chair. Principal of Rajshahi College Prof Habibur Rahman also spoke.

Additional Commissioner (Development and ICT) Sultan Abdul Hamid narrated the goals and objectives of the government’s A2I Programme, digital innovation fair and tremendous successes already achieved through digitisation in every sector.

The chief guest said the fair is a step towards providing extensive services to the citizen. Through this fair, citizens from district levels availed the scope of getting aware of the e-services at their doorsteps.

Such services have reduced time of transaction and made the process fairly simple and transparent with most efficiency towards public satisfaction, he said.

As a whole, the digitisation process had already created scope of employment and income generation in various ways including outsourcing, selling products through e-shop and offering different services at the Union Information Service Centres (UISCs), he added.

The digitisation of both public and private services would lead the country to achieve double digit growth in the next few years as the technological advancement is increasing day by day.