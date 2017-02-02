2 put on remand over journo Shimul murder

SIRAJGANJ : A court here on Wednesday placed two people, arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Abdul Hakim Shimul, on a five-day remand each, reports UNB.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque passed the order after a hearing on the case in the morning.

The two accused are Habibul Haque Mintu, brother of Shahjadpur municipality mayor Halimul Haque Miru, the prime accused in the murder case, and his driver Shahin.

On February 13, investigation officer of the case Monirul Islam, inspector of Shahjadpur Police Station, filed a petition seeking a seven-day remand for them.

Earlier, police arrested driver Shahin Alam, 28, son of late Mokhter Hossain of Nalua village of the upazila, from Chala bus stand in Belkuchi upazila on February 7, while Mintu on February 3 in connection with the killing of Shimul.

The same court on February 13 placed six people, including Miru, the prime accused in the killing case, on a 5-day remand each. Police arrested Miru, the suspended district Awami League organising secretary, on February 5 from the capital.