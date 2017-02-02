2-day architecture festival 2017 begins at MIST

DHAKA : A two-day “Architecture Festival 2017” kicked off yesterday on Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) campus in Mirpur cantonment here, reports BSS.

Environment and Forest Minister Anwar Hossain Manju, MP inaugurated the festival and addressed another seminar as the chief guest, said an ISPR release.

Commandant of MIST Major General Md Abul Khair, ndc, PEng and other senior military and civil officials, teachers and students of MIST were present in the seminar, among others. The minister Anwar Hossain lauded young architects for their contributions towards nation building. Highlighting the vision 2021 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the minister said, “A large number of development activities are underway by our government”. He also observed that such type of seminars can play a vital role in making Bangladesh a heaven. The Minister also emphasized on spreading out the knowledge and ideas acquired by such type of seminars so that the general people could perceive the ideas.