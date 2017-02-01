1st container ship from Kolkata arrives at Pangaon terminal

DHAKA, – A container ship “Sonar Tori Nou Kallyan” from Kolkata port arrived yesterday at the Pangaon Inland Container Terminal in Keraniganj, reports BSS.

“Container services have been formally introduced between Bangladesh and India through arrival of the container ship Sonar Tori Nou Kallyan at the Pangaon terminal,” Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan told a function at the Pangaon terminal, an official release said yesterday.

Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Secretary of Shipping Ministry Ashoke Madhab Roy, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla and President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Abdul Matlub, among others, were present on the occasion.

Shajahan said, “An agreement was signed between Bangladesh and India for introducing container services. As part of the agreement, the container services started through arrival of this ship.”

Tofail said a good progress has been made in the shipping sector in the past eight years as the government has taken various initiatives to expand trade and commerce through improving connectivity of waterways.