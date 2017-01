Women empowerment a milestone of country’s success: Speaker

DHAKA : Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has said empowerment of women is a milestone of Bangladesh’s success.

“Bangladesh has been placed in a rare height in the world because of women empowerment,” she said speaking as the chief guest at a function organized by Pride Limited at Hotel Radisson in the city on Saturday.

Prime Limited gave citations to 15 women for their outstanding contributions in different fields marking its 25th founding anniversary, said an official release.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry for Foreign Affairs Dr Dipu Moni, Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Nasrin Hossain, Pride Limited Director Professor MA Momen and Dr Muhammad A Moyeen also spoke on the occasion. Those who got citations are: Gitiara Safia Chowdhury, Sonia Bashir, Dr Sania Ahsan, Sadaf Saj Siqqidui, Tahmina Rahman, Jara Jabin Mahmud, Runa Khan, Ieshita Azad, Sabriana Shaheed, Mita Chowdhury, Munij Manjur, Nadia Samdani, Nahid Osman and Nazia Andalid Prima.