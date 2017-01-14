Winter intensifies

DHAKA : Winter started intensifying across the country with the sweeping of a severe cold wave in the northern region at the beginning of the Bengali month of Magh, reports UNB.

Other parts of the country are experiencing mild to moderate cold waves. Cold is also being felt in the capital.

Meteorology Department weather expert Ruhul Quddus told BSS that the lowest 5 degree temperature was recorded yesterday at Tentulia of Panchagar and Razarhat of Kurigram.

Besides, the lowest temperature in Tangail was 5.9 degree celsius yesterday, he said, adding that a severe cold wave is sweeping over Srimongal, Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur, Nilfamari and Chuadanga. Ruhul Quddus said temperature will rise slightly in two to three days but the severity of cold wave is likely to continue in the northern region.

He said the regions of Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sitakunda, Rangamti, Comilla, Feni, Bogra, Sirajganj, Rangpur, Syedpur, Khulna, Satkhira, Jessore and Kushtia are experiencing mild to moderate cold waves.

In Dhaka, the lowest temperature was 11.8 degree celsius, he said but added that there is no cold wave in Dhaka as the temperature is still above 10 degree here.

Ruhul Quddus said the temperature may rise from Monday or Tuesday but the severity of cold will be continuing. Light to dense fold may also continue from midnight to morning across the country, he added. He said the country is likely to experience another spell of cold wave at the end of January.