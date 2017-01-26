Warrant issued against Tarique

DHAKA : A special court here on Thursday cancelled bail of BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman in the Zia Orphanage Trust case and issued warrant for his arrest, reports UNB.

Judge Abu Ahmed Jamadar of Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-3 passed the order after hearing a petition.

The court also asked all the accused in the Zia Orphanage Trust case, including BNP chief Khaleda Zia, to appear before it on January 30 in their self defence.

Meanwhile, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia did not appear before the special court during her self-defence hearing in the Zia Charitable Trust case, citing hartal enforced by the National Committee to Protect Oil-Gas, Natural Resources and Power-Port.

Earlier, on January 13, the special court fixed January 26 for hearing the statement of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in her self-defence in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case.

On August 8, 2011, the ACC filed the Zia Charitable Trust case with Tejgaon Police Station accusing four people, including Khaleda Zia, of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.

ACC deputy director Harunur Rashid, also investigation officer of the case, pressed charges against the accused on January 16, 2012.

Three other accused in the case are Khaleda’s former political secretary Harris Chowdhury, his former assistant personal secretary Ziaul Islam Munna, and Manirul Islam Khan, former personal secretary of mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation Sadeque Hossain Khoka. Of the accused, Harris Chowdhury left the country in 2007 and has been staying abroad since then.

Besides, the ACC filed the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on July 3, 2008 with Ramna Police Station accusing Khaleda Zia, her eldest son Tarique Rahman, now living in the UK, after securing bail, and four others of misappropriating over Tk 2.10 crore which came as grants from a foreign bank for the orphans.

On August 5, 2010, ACC deputy director Harunur Rashid submitted a chargesheet to the court in the case against six people, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Other accused of the case are Mominur Rahman, nephew of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda’s former principal secretary Dr Kamaluddin Siddique, and former BNP MP Kazi Salimul Haque and Sarfuddin Ahmed.

Tarique Rahman left for London on September 11, 2008 for treatment after obtaining bail from the higher court and since then his lawyer Sanaullah Mia has been representing him in his absence.