Walton Primo X series gets new flagship ‘X4 Pro’

The country’s popular brand Walton has launched its Primo X series new flagship handset ‘X4 Pro’ in the local mobile phone market. The most stylish and multifunctional android smart phone is featured with 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display, 2.5D curve glass with forth generation corning gorilla glass, super fast finger print scanner, 64-bit 2GHz Octa-Core processor, 64 GB internal storage with 128 external storage facility, high performance 5000 mAh Li-polymer battery, express fast charging’ technology to charge the phone less than two hours and so on, says a press release.

The new flagship handset was unveiled at Walton Mega Pavilion at the ongoing 22nd Dhaka International Trade Fair on Thursday (January 5, 2017). From now, the desired customers can buy this new smart phone from Walton Pavilion at DITF-17, all Walton Plazas and branded outlets across the country.

The unveiled ceremony was attended by Walton Group’s Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan (Policy, HRM and Admin) and Md Humayun Kabir (PR & Media), Operative Directors Uday Hakim and Rejoan Alam, Additional Director Asifur Rahman Khan, First Senior Deputy Director Md Mahamudul Hasan Helal, Media Adviser Enayet Ferdous and other senior officials of the company.

During the event, it was informed that 8.2 millimeter Primo X4 Pro, processed with CNC (Computer Numerically Control) machine, is integrated with ultra-sensitive finger print sensor at home button, which is able to unlock the phone in 0.3 seconds and also protect the users’ secrets from theft.

The integration of children mode is another special feature of this new smart phone. This mode will protect important apps, files, images or videos from damage when the phone will be at children hand.

The handset is powered by 64-bit 2 Gigahertz Octa-Core processor and 4GB DDR3 RAM to deliver seamless multi-tasking and faster browsing experience. Meanwhile, the Mali-T860 can deliver its best through the mesmerizing and jaw dropping graphics output during playing games.

This mobile set has a 16 mega pixel auto focus PDAF rear camera and 13 mega pixel front camera. With advanced new features like digital zoom, manual focus, shutter speed, ISO balance, BSI sensor and ultra pixel mode, will give a great feeling of DSLR type photography. The professional camera mode of X4 Pro will help the users to capture high quality images. This mobile set has an internal 64GB data storage space based on micro chip, for which the users can save huge files. Besides, the external memory can be extended up to 128GB micro SD card.

The screen of this phone is covered by super-tough 4th Generation Corning Gorilla Glass to protect the display from scratches and cracks while 2.5D Curve Glass will be a delight for the users’ touch senses, he said.

The built-in 5000 mAh Li-polymer battery coupled with a high performance and low power consumption CPU will back up the phone for at least two days. In addition, type C USB with express fast charging technology is used in Primo X4 Pro so that users can charge this phone in less than two hours and also transfer data very quickly, he added.

The other special features of this phone set are dual SIM, dual standby, 4G and 3G connectivity, high speed Wifi, Bluetooth connectivity, OTG and OTA facility, wireless display, WLAN Hotspot and so on. The Walton Primo X4 Pro is priced at Tk 28,990. Along with the cash payment, the users can also buy this android smart phone through on-line purchase, credit cards, EMI or easy monthly installment facilities. The buyers will get a lucrative coffee mug, a T-shirt and an wallet with this phone as gift items. Moreover, the customers who will buy this smart phone from Walton Pavilion at the ongoing DITF will a mobile power bank as an extra gift.