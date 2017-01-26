Verdict on airing 3 Indian TV channels Sunday

The High Court will deliver on 29 January (Sunday) its verdict on a writ petition filed seeking ban on airing three Indian TV channels – Star Jalsha, Star Plus and Zee Bangla – in Bangladesh, Reports, UNB

An HC bench comprising justice M Moinul Islam Chowdhury and justice JBM Hassan set the date on Wednesday on completion of hearing on a rule issued earlier in connection with the petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Syeda Shahin Ara Laily. Advocate Eklas Uddin Bhuiyan stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Motahar Hossain Saju represented the state and senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru argued for Star Plus and Star Jalsha while Barrister Samsul Hasan for Zee Bangla. On 7 August 2014, Laily filed the writ in the form of public interest litigation seeking to stop operation of the three Indian TV channels being aired in Bangladesh, arguing that those have been making an adverse impact on the social life of the country’s people. The petitioner, in her writ petition, also noted that the operation of the Indian satellite channels should be banned here as Bangladeshi television channels are not allowed to be aired in India. On 19 October 2014, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks as to why it should not directed to ask the cable operators to stop airing the three Indian satellite television channels. Earlier on 26 August of the same year, a separate High Court division bench had rejected the same PIL writ petition ‘as being not pressed’.