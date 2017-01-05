US-Bangla Airlines received ‘Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award-2017’

DHAKA : Private Carrier US-Bangla Airlines has received “Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award-2017”, reports BSS.

Amor Prokashoni, Dhaka gave the award for 98.7 percent on-time performance, in-flight service, flight frequency, reasonable fare and contributions to the growth of the domestic air passengers, more air connectivity in Bangladesh and more constancy in Bangladeshi aviation sector, said a press release.

Deputy General Manager of US-Bangla Airlines Limited M Kamrul Islam received the award on behalf of the company from the chief guest Professor Dr. Abdul Mannan Choudhury, vice-chancellor of World University Bangladesh.

Former BTRC Chairman Syed Margub Morshed was attended the program.

US-Bangla Airlines also received “Best Domestic Airlines Award-2014” by Bangladesh Travelers Forum, “Best Airlines in Domestic Sector-2015 Award” by Bangladesh Monitor and “Best Bangladeshi Airlines Award -2015” by Bangladesh Travelers Forum and “Best Private Airlines in Bangladesh Award -2016” by Shwadhinata Sangsad.