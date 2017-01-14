Unusual cold hampers normal life in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI : The unusual cold biting is hampering normal life in the city and its adjacent areas for the last couple of days as the difference between maximum and minimum temperature was further reduced here during the past 24 hours, reports BSS.

The minimum temperatures marked further falls at most places and blowing cooler winds from the northwestern regions severely deteriorated the situation making life miserable.

Normal works including farm activities remained badly affected, fewer people were found out of their homes due to shivering cold and the public places, hats, bazaars, bus stands, and other places looked mostly deserted.

Local Met office recorded the season’s ever lowest temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius yesterday morning against the yesterday’s 9.2 degrees Celsius making the business of warm clothes more vibrant.

Meanwhile, life of the people living in the slums and chars on the Ganges basin has become worst as they experience more cold biting than that of the mainland.

According to the concerned sources, the unusual situation has been preventing people from going outside of residences in the morning along with creating adverse impact on normal life.

The sufferings of daily wage earners like day labourers, rickshaw pullers, traffic police and farm labourers have also been intensified during the severity of the cold biting.

The number of patients suffering from cough, fever, asthma and other acute respiratory tract infections sharply increased at different hospitals including Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital for the last couple of days.

In addition to the sufferings of the people, particularly the poor, cultivation, especially potato, chilli and Irri-Boro and pisciculture might be affected if the situation prolongs. Meanwhile, the district and upazila administrations, authorities, organizations, public and private bodies and many NGOs have intensified distribution of warm clothes among the distressed cold-hit people.