UCB Organizes Annual Business Conference 2017

Annual Business Conference 2017 of United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd was held on 13 January 2017 at The Palace Luxury Resort, Habigonj, says a press release. Chairman of UCB M. A. Sabur graced the event as Chief Guest. Muhammed Ali, Managing Director of UCB delivered his welcome speech at the Business Conference.

Among others Independent Director & Chairman of Audit Committee Akhter Matin Chaudhury, Directors namely Shabbir Ahmed, Nurul Islam Chowdhury and Bazal Ahmed were present at the event. Moreover Additional Managing Directors M Shahidul Islam, Mirza Mahmud Rafiqur Rahman & A E Abdul Muhaimen and Deputy Managing Directors Md. Tariqul Azam, Mohammed Shawkat Jamil, Md. Sohrab Mustafa, Golam Awlia, Md. Abdul Jabber Chowdhury and Arif Quadri along with Senior Executives and 168 managers of the Bank were present at the event.

Chairman of the Bank called upon everybody to increase professional skill along with best customer service with the implementation of state of art information technology to keep the zenith position of bank in the ever changing fiscal system.

Earlier, Managing Director of the Bank also explained everybody to create mutual dignified and business friendly environment in aligned with global and local economy to ensure the continuing growth of the Bank.