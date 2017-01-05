Two SUST organizations exempted permanently

Campus Desk:

Two organizations have been exempted permanently from the Combined Cultural Alliance of the united platform for culture workers of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

A press release signed by the convener of Combined Cultural Alliance Tawhid Jamal Aumi confirmed about the decision on January 04, 2016 (Wednesday).

The Combined Cultural Alliance took that decision due to the controversial decisions of those two organizations about admission fraud issues. The two permanently exempted organizations are- ‘Shekor’ and ‘Shahjalal University Debating Society (SUDS).

According to the press release, they have been permanently exempted due to no punishment for the masterminds of forgery, defy the decision of not to arrange administration financed program December 16, Victory Day, and non-organizational activities against the alliance even after getting the show-cause notice for at least three times.

Convener of the Combined Cultural Alliance Tawhid Jamal said about that, they have been exempted permanently due to defy the decision of Alliance.